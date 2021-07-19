U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a decline of 46.1% from the June 15th total of 25,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 42,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of USAU stock opened at $9.99 on Monday. U.S. Gold has a 12-month low of $7.38 and a 12-month high of $17.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.32.

Get U.S. Gold alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USAU. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in U.S. Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Gold in the 1st quarter worth $405,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in U.S. Gold by 45.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

USAU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on U.S. Gold from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on U.S. Gold from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

U.S. Gold Company Profile

U.S. Gold Corp. focuses gold exploration and development company. It holds interest in the CK Gold Project located in Southeast Wyoming. The company also has internets in the Keystone and Maggie Creek exploration properties located on the Cortez and Carlin Trends in Nevada, as well as the Challis Gold Project located in Idaho.

See Also: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.