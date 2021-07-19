Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) Short Interest Up 37.2% in June

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a growth of 37.2% from the June 15th total of 736,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 464,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

VIOT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viomi Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet raised Viomi Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

Get Viomi Technology alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIOT. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Viomi Technology in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Viomi Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Viomi Technology during the first quarter valued at $94,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Viomi Technology in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VIOT opened at $6.77 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.83. The company has a market cap of $472.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.39. Viomi Technology has a 1 year low of $5.04 and a 1 year high of $18.99.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $191.64 million for the quarter. Viomi Technology had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 18.65%. On average, analysts forecast that Viomi Technology will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viomi Technology Company Profile

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, smart TV, and other smart devices.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Viomi Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viomi Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.