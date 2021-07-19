QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.660-$0.670 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $567.30 million-$567.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $554.42 million.

QGEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QIAGEN from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Cheuvreux cut shares of QIAGEN from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $49.53 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.71.

NYSE:QGEN opened at $47.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.97. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.34. QIAGEN has a twelve month low of $45.33 and a twelve month high of $59.00.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $567.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.57 million. QIAGEN had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 21.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QIAGEN will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

