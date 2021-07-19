Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR) Insider Gavin Rochussen Sells 42,885 Shares

Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR) insider Gavin Rochussen sold 42,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 879 ($11.48), for a total transaction of £376,959.15 ($492,499.54).

Shares of POLR stock opened at GBX 859 ($11.22) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The company has a market cap of £859.98 million and a P/E ratio of 13.78. Polar Capital Holdings plc has a 52-week low of GBX 436.03 ($5.70) and a 52-week high of GBX 951 ($12.42). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 822.40.

Get Polar Capital alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a GBX 31 ($0.41) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This is an increase from Polar Capital’s previous dividend of $9.00. Polar Capital’s payout ratio is presently 0.53%.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Polar Capital in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Polar Capital Company Profile

See Also: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Polar Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.