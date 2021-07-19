Wealth Alliance Has $286,000 Stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Wealth Alliance reduced its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 100.0% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

SPOT stock opened at $243.24 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $245.89. The firm has a market cap of $43.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.85 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Spotify Technology S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $211.10 and a fifty-two week high of $387.44.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.31. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 20.47% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPOT shares. TheStreet raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $316.57.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.