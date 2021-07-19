Wealth Alliance Has $275,000 Holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Wealth Alliance reduced its holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Primerica were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Primerica by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its stake in Primerica by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 8,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Primerica by 6.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 15.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Primerica stock opened at $145.39 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.29. Primerica, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.63 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.44.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. Primerica had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The company had revenue of $636.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.81 million. Analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Primerica from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. raised their price target on Primerica from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

In other Primerica news, Director John A. Jr. Addison sold 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.84, for a total value of $249,856.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,119,841.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 8,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.98, for a total value of $1,303,840.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,805.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,655 shares of company stock worth $3,658,622 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

