Wealth Alliance Lowers Position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Wealth Alliance decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 30.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Shares of VAW opened at $176.98 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $185.97. Vanguard Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $127.47 and a twelve month high of $196.00.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

