Wealth Alliance Cuts Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Wealth Alliance lowered its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 94.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,746 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 8,293 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 59,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,637,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,621,000 after buying an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 9,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WC Walker & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 42,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,369,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $129.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.67. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $123.51 and a twelve month high of $129.10.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Article: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.