Wealth Alliance Sells 498 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Wealth Alliance decreased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,031 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CYBR. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the first quarter valued at $517,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 613,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,315,000 after acquiring an additional 201,267 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 27,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CYBR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. DA Davidson cut their price target on CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $176.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. CyberArk Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.67.

Shares of CYBR opened at $133.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.34. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12 month low of $95.12 and a 12 month high of $169.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of -219.03 and a beta of 1.29.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $112.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.89 million. CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

