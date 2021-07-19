Fred Alger Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Change Healthcare by 3,192.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Change Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 394.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 49,900 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $188,000. Institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHNG opened at $22.36 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.49. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.62 and a 12-month high of $24.21.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $855.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.30 million. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.82% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. Change Healthcare’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Change Healthcare Profile

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

