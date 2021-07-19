Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) Shares Sold by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) by 81.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,529 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $142,000.

NYSEARCA OUNZ opened at $17.62 on Monday. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $16.33 and a 52 week high of $20.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.89.

