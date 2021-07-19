PDT Partners LLC Takes Position in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XPEL. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPEL during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of XPEL by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of XPEL during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of XPEL during the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of XPEL by 321.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XPEL. B. Riley lifted their price target on XPEL from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded XPEL from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on XPEL from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

In other news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 14,540 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.05, for a total transaction of $887,667.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director John Constantine sold 61,256 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total value of $5,029,730.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,334,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,562,411.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 251,022 shares of company stock worth $20,241,392 in the last quarter. 35.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ XPEL opened at $83.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 98.75 and a beta of 2.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.23. XPEL, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $94.21.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. XPEL had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $51.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

