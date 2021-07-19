PDT Partners LLC Takes Position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Cohu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cohu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cohu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cohu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cohu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Cohu alerts:

COHU stock opened at $32.93 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.76. Cohu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.73 and a twelve month high of $51.86.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $225.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.50 million. Cohu had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 4.30%. Analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew M. Caggia sold 4,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $171,108.00. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on COHU shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Cohu from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cohu in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet downgraded Cohu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Cohu in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Cohu has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.25.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board (PCB) test equipment businesses in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COHU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.