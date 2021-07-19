PDT Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

PDT Partners LLC trimmed its position in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) by 38.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,397 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in BRP were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BRP in the 4th quarter worth about $40,156,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of BRP by 700.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,000 after purchasing an additional 573,296 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BRP by 45,170.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 240,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,893,000 after purchasing an additional 239,857 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BRP by 204.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 299,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,790,000 after purchasing an additional 201,350 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of BRP by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 157,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,682,000 after purchasing an additional 89,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRP stock opened at $77.45 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.82. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 3.01. BRP Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.48 and a 1-year high of $96.44.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.53. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. BRP had a negative return on equity of 149.93% and a net margin of 12.80%. The company’s revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BRP Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1074 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. BRP’s payout ratio is presently 2.24%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on BRP in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on BRP in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. CIBC lowered their target price on BRP from C$117.00 to C$108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Raymond James assumed coverage on BRP in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

