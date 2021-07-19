PDT Partners LLC Boosts Stake in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE)

PDT Partners LLC raised its position in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) by 134.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,390 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 84,514 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC owned 0.15% of TrueCar worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TrueCar by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 120,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 26,266 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of TrueCar by 584.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TrueCar by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,228,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,448,000 after purchasing an additional 981,452 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TrueCar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of TrueCar by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 399,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jeff Swart sold 60,000 shares of TrueCar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.51, for a total transaction of $330,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 333,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,879.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Buce sold 12,000 shares of TrueCar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 121,053 shares of company stock valued at $1,644,333. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUE opened at $5.37 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.37. TrueCar, Inc. has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $6.47. The company has a market cap of $530.59 million, a P/E ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.17.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). TrueCar had a net margin of 29.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $65.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that TrueCar, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on TRUE shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of TrueCar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TrueCar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.19.

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

