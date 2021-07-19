PDT Partners LLC Has $688,000 Holdings in GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY)

PDT Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,259 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in GreenSky were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GSKY. UBS Oconnor LLC increased its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 6,953,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,196,000 after buying an additional 1,662,524 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in GreenSky by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,161,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,840 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in GreenSky by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 7,025,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,010 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in GreenSky by 164.0% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,365,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,321,000 after purchasing an additional 848,082 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in GreenSky in the first quarter valued at $4,116,000. Institutional investors own 31.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.57.

GSKY stock opened at $5.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.80. GreenSky, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $7.40.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.13. GreenSky had a net margin of 3.23% and a negative return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $125.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.31 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that GreenSky, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GreenSky Profile

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, that enables promotional financing at the point of sale for merchants, consumers, and bank partners. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

