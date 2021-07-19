Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) Shares Purchased by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) by 15.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,583 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,101 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Benefitfocus were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Benefitfocus in the 1st quarter worth about $190,000. Needham Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Benefitfocus in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Benefitfocus in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Benefitfocus alerts:

Benefitfocus stock opened at $12.79 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.98. Benefitfocus, Inc. has a one year low of $9.36 and a one year high of $17.58.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $65.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Benefitfocus’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Benefitfocus, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Benefitfocus from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Benefitfocus from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Benefitfocus from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Benefitfocus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Benefitfocus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benefitfocus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.