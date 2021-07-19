PDT Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 20,899 Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK)

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,899 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,181,000. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 520.9% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 369,763 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,391,000 after acquiring an additional 310,212 shares during the period. Friess Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 1.5% in the first quarter. Friess Associates LLC now owns 391,917 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,013,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,411,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 8.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Kirkland’s news, Director Miles Kirkland sold 19,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $446,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,591.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ KIRK opened at $19.21 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.16. Kirkland’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $34.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.80 million, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.98.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. Kirkland’s had a return on equity of 40.97% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $123.57 million during the quarter.

Separately, Sidoti started coverage on Kirkland’s in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Kirkland’s Profile

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home dÃ©cor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday dÃ©cor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall dÃ©cor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, fragrance and accessories, lamps, artificial floral products, housewares, outdoor living items, gifts, and frames.

