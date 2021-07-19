ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) versus Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Head to Head Analysis

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) and Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares ContextLogic and Jumia Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ContextLogic N/A N/A N/A Jumia Technologies -101.02% -59.88% -38.70%

55.9% of ContextLogic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.3% of Jumia Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 32.6% of ContextLogic shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ContextLogic and Jumia Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ContextLogic $2.54 billion 2.26 -$745.00 million ($5.87) -1.58 Jumia Technologies $159.45 million 13.92 -$183.83 million ($2.28) -9.87

Jumia Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ContextLogic. Jumia Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ContextLogic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for ContextLogic and Jumia Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ContextLogic 1 3 10 0 2.64 Jumia Technologies 0 3 1 0 2.25

ContextLogic presently has a consensus price target of $22.83, indicating a potential upside of 146.31%. Jumia Technologies has a consensus price target of $19.67, indicating a potential downside of 12.63%. Given ContextLogic’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ContextLogic is more favorable than Jumia Technologies.

Summary

ContextLogic beats Jumia Technologies on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc. operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets. Its marketplace offers various products in a range of categories, such as fashion and apparel, beauty and personal care, home and living, fast moving consumer goods, smartphones, and other electronics, as well as access to various services, including restaurant food delivery, hotel and flight booking, classified advertising, airtime recharge, and instant delivery. The company was formerly known as Africa Internet Holding GmbH and changed its name to Jumia Technologies AG in January 2019. Jumia Technologies AG was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

