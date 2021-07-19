2006 Allstar Blocker L.P. Kkr Sells 4,700 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Stock

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Director 2006 Allstar Blocker L.P. Kkr sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total transaction of $296,241.00.

NASDAQ ASO opened at $35.75 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $42.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,276,705,000. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 34.0% in the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,871,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,498,000 after acquiring an additional 728,272 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4,927.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,571,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520,087 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 98.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,096,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,278,000. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.38.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

