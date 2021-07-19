Insider Selling: John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) EVP Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $331,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE JBT opened at $134.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 40.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.86. John Bean Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.74 and a fifty-two week high of $151.64.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The business had revenue of $417.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.81 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. John Bean Technologies’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.15%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on John Bean Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded John Bean Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. John Bean Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.80.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JBT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 14,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $330,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 194.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 6,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,121,000 after purchasing an additional 10,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

