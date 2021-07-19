Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases 78,503 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 399.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 78,503 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $6,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in CMS Energy by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth $286,000. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in CMS Energy by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 52,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 18,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CMS shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Vertical Research lowered CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.86.

CMS stock opened at $62.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.73. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $53.19 and a 52-week high of $67.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.26.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 12.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.17%.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

