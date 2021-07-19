154,400 Shares in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 154,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,344,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACVA. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in ACV Auctions during the first quarter worth $121,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in ACV Auctions during the first quarter worth $345,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in ACV Auctions during the first quarter worth $421,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in ACV Auctions during the first quarter worth $519,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ACV Auctions during the first quarter valued at $519,000. 13.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

In related news, insider Michael Waterman sold 94,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total transaction of $2,181,854.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several research firms have issued reports on ACVA. Raymond James began coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. began coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ACVA opened at $21.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.96 and a 52 week high of $37.77.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $69.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACV Auctions Profile

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA).

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.