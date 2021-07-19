Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 54,182 Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,722,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 54,182 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $197,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SIGI. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 416.7% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIGI opened at $78.56 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.31. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.04 and a 1-year high of $82.58.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $803.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.43 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

In other news, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 32,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.59, for a total transaction of $2,448,208.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Morrissey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.99, for a total transaction of $224,970.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,388 shares of company stock valued at $8,716,379 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SIGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Selective Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.80.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

