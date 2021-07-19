7,519 Shares in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Acquired by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,519 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 376.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 906 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RRGB. Raymond James lifted their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

In related news, CAO Kristi A. Belhumeur sold 2,507 shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $88,948.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,382. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock opened at $27.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.42. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $41.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.90 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.83.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $326.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.65 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 59.46% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($6.66) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

