Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 65.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,013 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 44,139 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 17,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,206,000. Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,181,000. Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 29,247 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,062,000. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.27.

Shares of UNP opened at $218.42 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $222.24. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $167.57 and a 12-month high of $231.26. The company has a market capitalization of $145.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.02%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.26%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

