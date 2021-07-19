Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 158,700 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 57.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 158,700 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $4,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 143.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,045,000 after purchasing an additional 89,560 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $182,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $378,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,888,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 202,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,146,000 after purchasing an additional 32,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jay Young sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $705,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,364. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SRC stock opened at $48.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 173.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.97. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.40 and a fifty-two week high of $51.17.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $134.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.84 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 8.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.75%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SRC. Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.63 price objective on Spirit Realty Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Spirit Realty Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.69.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

