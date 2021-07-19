Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Acquires 1,565 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 31.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 51,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 79.9% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWX opened at $56.59 on Monday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $44.67 and a 1-year high of $59.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.72.

