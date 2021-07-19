Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $329,000 Stock Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 84.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sempra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.86.

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $134.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.64. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $112.33 and a 1 year high of $144.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.41.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 34.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

