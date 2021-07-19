Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Realty Income by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 3.5% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.2% during the first quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 14,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.8% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 6,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 4.0% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE O opened at $69.56 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.17. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $56.64 and a 52 week high of $71.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.75.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $442.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a jul 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 83.48%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on O. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.29.

In related news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,353.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

