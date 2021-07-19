Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $404,000 Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HLT. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 186.1% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilton Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

NYSE HLT opened at $119.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.19. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.50 and a 12 month high of $132.69.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $874.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 25.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

