Walleye Capital LLC Takes Position in Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ZWRKU)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ZWRKU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Z-Work Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,000,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Z-Work Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. Governors Lane LP purchased a new position in Z-Work Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,494,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Z-Work Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,948,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in Z-Work Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $996,000.

Shares of ZWRKU opened at $9.99 on Monday. Z-Work Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.96.

Z-Work Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

