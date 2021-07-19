Captrust Financial Advisors Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 92.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,571 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,625,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,397,000 after buying an additional 1,608,989 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at about $83,145,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 786.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,300,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,008 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 232.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,556,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 40.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 820,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,930,000 after purchasing an additional 234,315 shares in the last quarter.

ICLN opened at $22.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.62. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

