Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 2,188 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,942 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Trimble were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Trimble by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,541,210 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $352,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,343 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Trimble by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,745,011 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $291,324,000 after purchasing an additional 336,835 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Trimble by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,385,371 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $261,046,000 after purchasing an additional 390,808 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Trimble by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,898,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $193,513,000 after purchasing an additional 12,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Trimble by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,812,452 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $218,781,000 after purchasing an additional 327,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.11.

In related news, VP James Joel Langley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $299,840.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,042.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $79.22 on Monday. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.59 and a 12-month high of $84.86. The firm has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.13.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $886.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.31 million. Trimble had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 15.16%. Sell-side analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

See Also: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.