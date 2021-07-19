Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 10,242 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,187 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 10,242 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WMB. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,379,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 73,586 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 622,643 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,484,000 after purchasing an additional 64,481 shares during the period. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus raised shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.92.

WMB stock opened at $25.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $28.35. The stock has a market cap of $30.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.61.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 149.09%.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

