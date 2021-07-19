uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) VP Sells $163,320.00 in Stock

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $163,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Alexander Edward Kuta III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of uniQure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.43, for a total transaction of $212,580.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of uniQure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total transaction of $189,960.00.

Shares of QURE opened at $26.84 on Monday. uniQure has a twelve month low of $26.36 and a twelve month high of $52.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.33. The company has a current ratio of 8.79, a quick ratio of 8.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.02). uniQure had a negative net margin of 366.00% and a negative return on equity of 57.38%. The firm had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share. uniQure’s revenue for the quarter was up 336.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that uniQure will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of uniQure in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho upgraded shares of uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of uniQure from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Monday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. uniQure has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QURE. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of uniQure by 171.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of uniQure by 131.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of uniQure in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of uniQure by 2,292.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

About uniQure

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180 for the treatment of hemophilia A; AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus (AAV) 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AMT-150, a one-time, intrathecally-administered, AAV gene therapy for treating spinocerebellar ataxia type 3.

