Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) VP Sells $137,340.00 in Stock

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) VP Stan Klimoff sold 7,000 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total transaction of $137,340.00.
Shares of DRNA opened at $38.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.70. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $39.67.
Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $47.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.56 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 82.91% and a negative net margin of 67.58%. Equities analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.
DRNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.86.
Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.
