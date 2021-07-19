Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) VP Sells $137,340.00 in Stock

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) VP Stan Klimoff sold 7,000 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total transaction of $137,340.00.

Shares of DRNA opened at $38.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.70. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $39.67.

Get Dicerna Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $47.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.56 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 82.91% and a negative net margin of 67.58%. Equities analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Palo Alto Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 332,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,507,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 97.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 13,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

DRNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.86.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.