AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) EVP Sells $185,657.52 in Stock

AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) EVP Maria C. Borras sold 7,097 shares of AppHarvest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $185,657.52.

NASDAQ APPH opened at $12.88 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.44. AppHarvest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $42.90.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that AppHarvest, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on AppHarvest in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut AppHarvest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in AppHarvest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in AppHarvest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in AppHarvest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in AppHarvest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in AppHarvest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.28% of the company’s stock.

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

