Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) Director Andrea L. Pugh Sells 6,245 Shares

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) Director Andrea L. Pugh sold 6,245 shares of Orrstown Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $150,879.20.

NASDAQ ORRF opened at $22.78 on Monday. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $25.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.35. The company has a market cap of $256.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.23. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 24.62%. The company had revenue of $29.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORRF. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 5,382.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 59,583 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 840,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,742,000 after purchasing an additional 48,773 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 80,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 36,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 296,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 29,263 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Orrstown Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $587,000. 40.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Orrstown Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, construction, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

