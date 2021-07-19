$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Limestone Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.39. Limestone Bancorp posted earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.65. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Limestone Bancorp.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.90 million. Limestone Bancorp had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 9.09%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LMST shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Limestone Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMST opened at $16.60 on Friday. Limestone Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.29. The company has a market capitalization of $109.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.82.

In other news, EVP Joseph C. Seiler sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $32,660.00. Also, CEO Sanjay Dhawan sold 14,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total value of $1,622,086.22. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMST. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Limestone Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Limestone Bancorp by 130.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 146.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 190.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 9,788 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.52% of the company’s stock.

About Limestone Bancorp

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including savings, interest checking, and money market accounts, as well as fixed rate certificates with varying maturities.

