Captrust Financial Advisors Takes $1.27 Million Position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 23,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.10% of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,715,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,742,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 258.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 95,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 68,601 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 61,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 40,745 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EAGG opened at $55.61 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.10. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $54.15 and a twelve month high of $57.30.

