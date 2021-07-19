Brokerages Anticipate X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) to Post -$0.73 EPS

Equities analysts expect that X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) will announce earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for X4 Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.88) and the highest is ($0.65). X4 Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.76) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that X4 Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($3.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.58) to ($2.68). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.46) to ($2.19). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover X4 Pharmaceuticals.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.46).

A number of analysts have recently commented on XFOR shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

X4 Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 8.18 and a quick ratio of 8.18. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.38 and a 52 week high of $10.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.66.

In other X4 Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Adam S. Mostafa sold 5,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total transaction of $42,469.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,375.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paula Ragan sold 13,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $77,729.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,655 shares of company stock valued at $260,332. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,033,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,645,000 after buying an additional 47,310 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 13,912 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 6,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378 shares during the period. 62.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rear diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and WaldenstrÃ¶m macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

