Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 6,168 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,168 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,266,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,675,000 after purchasing an additional 28,057 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 136,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,469,000 after purchasing an additional 18,806 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the first quarter valued at $503,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 2.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,390,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,618,000 after acquiring an additional 50,898 shares during the last quarter. 60.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KHC. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.46.

In other news, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of The Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $8,857,152.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of The Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $858,629.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 162,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,562.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $39.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.07. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $28.56 and a 12 month high of $44.95.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 7.43%. On average, research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

The Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

