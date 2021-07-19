Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires New Shares in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,969 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NETGEAR by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,227,063 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $214,831,000 after purchasing an additional 356,608 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of NETGEAR by 514.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 986,892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,561,000 after purchasing an additional 826,392 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NETGEAR by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 729,221 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,968,000 after purchasing an additional 9,746 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NETGEAR during the 4th quarter worth $706,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 536,639 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $22,055,000 after acquiring an additional 74,910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Get NETGEAR alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NTGR shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. NETGEAR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

In other news, SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $28,600.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,201.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 1,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $69,705.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,104.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,810 shares of company stock worth $7,540,263. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTGR opened at $37.58 on Monday. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.38 and a 1 year high of $46.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.81.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $317.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.21 million. NETGEAR had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NETGEAR Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

Recommended Story: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR).

Receive News & Ratings for NETGEAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETGEAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.