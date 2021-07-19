Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New $235,000 Investment in AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,789,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $750,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 6,736 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. 23.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Ted F. Angus sold 9,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $225,820.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,606,371.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mukesh Mehta sold 2,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $68,519.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 302,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,183,466.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 77,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,905,140. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on AssetMark Financial from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AssetMark Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

AssetMark Financial stock opened at $25.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.94 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 4.05. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.88 and a twelve month high of $29.14.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $119.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.71 million. AssetMark Financial had a positive return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 4.46%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

