Quadrature Capital Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) by 29.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,619 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Cross Country Healthcare were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CCRN. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 294.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 6,309 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.14.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, SVP Daniele Addis sold 11,862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total transaction of $198,925.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,343.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Joseph Trunfio sold 15,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $982,789.72. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCRN opened at $15.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.37. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $18.90.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 0.90%. The company had revenue of $329.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.85 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

