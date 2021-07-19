OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 5,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 21,904 shares during the last quarter. 16.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OCFT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneConnect Financial Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on OneConnect Financial Technology from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Shares of OneConnect Financial Technology stock opened at $10.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -145.86 and a beta of 0.42. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $27.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.09.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.67). OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative net margin of 7.59% and a negative return on equity of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $126.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.81 million. Equities analysts forecast that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

