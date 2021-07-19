3,114 Shares in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Purchased by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Life Storage by 57.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,886,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $763,784,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253,731 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 478.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,650,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,737,000 after buying an additional 3,019,421 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 51.1% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,747,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,114,000 after buying an additional 928,960 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 53.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,709,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,888,000 after buying an additional 944,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 10.5% during the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,298,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,624,000 after buying an additional 123,427 shares during the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Several research firms have commented on LSI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Life Storage from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Life Storage from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.04.

In other news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $477,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $579,300.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,301 shares of company stock worth $1,277,029. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LSI opened at $113.84 on Monday. Life Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.95 and a twelve month high of $114.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.33.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.38). Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $171.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Life Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.56%.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.