Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys New Holdings in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,971 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned about 0.09% of WhiteHorse Finance as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,663 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $387,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 62.4% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 129,008 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 49,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WHF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $15.50 price objective (up from $14.50) on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WhiteHorse Finance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.33.

Shares of WHF opened at $15.10 on Monday. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $16.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.35. The company has a market capitalization of $311.03 million, a PE ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 93.36% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $17.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.40%. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.37%.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

