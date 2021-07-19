Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 11,091 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Quadrature Capital Ltd cut its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 91.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,091 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the first quarter worth about $576,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 27.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 273,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,821,000 after acquiring an additional 58,358 shares during the period. Tremblant Capital Group lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 52.4% in the first quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 442,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,760,000 after acquiring an additional 152,028 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 30.7% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 32.6% in the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 4,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.27, for a total value of $523,647.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,329,659.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.81, for a total transaction of $150,159.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,037.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,300 shares of company stock worth $2,601,583. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SBAC opened at $334.11 on Monday. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $232.88 and a 52-week high of $335.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 271.63 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $311.76.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). SBA Communications had a net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $548.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.14) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.58%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SBAC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $309.00 to $346.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $321.00 to $337.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.45.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

